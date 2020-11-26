TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (Sun Life) has been chosen by the Canadian public as Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance Company.

"We are pleased and proud to announce Sun Life as our first national sector awardee for 2020-2021." said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, DART I&C Award Program. "In an age and time where good character is needed and sought, we congratulate their employees, leadership and partner stakeholders on this recognition from the Canadian public".

The "DART I&C Canada's Most Respected Corporation Program" awards are based on the results of large, rigorous, scientific, nationally representative surveys of Canadians, undertaken by one of Canada's most respected providers of market and survey insights, Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research.

"We believe that corporate respect is the most valued currency that any company can own. By being chosen by the Canadian public, this award is special because it is earned, not given" said Munn.

For the first year, category awardees will be named each month with the results found on the Canada's Most Respected Award website: www.canadasmostrespected.com. Canada's Most Respected Retail Bank will be named in December followed by the Most Respected Cellular Provider in January 2021.

The candidates are chosen from publicly available industry information, with the ranked results, data tables, and methodology, available on the Award website.

DART Insight and Communications Inc. (www.dartincom.ca) was founded by strategic communications‎ expert Victoria Ollers and veteran pollster John Wright. The consultancy provides C-Suite communications and media training services and owns the DART I&C Most Respected Corporation Award Program.

