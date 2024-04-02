OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - JX LNG Canada Ltd. (the proponent) is proposing to develop a new liquefied natural gas facility located about 30 kilometres north of Prince George, British Columbia.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (the EAO) are working cooperatively for the initial phase of the project's review. You are invited to review the Initial Project Description and provide feedback. A summary document, in English or French, is available on the project's Registry page (reference number 87307).

The 30-day comment period starts April 2, 2024, and ends May 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Comments received will support the preparation of a joint Summary of Issues and Engagement document that will be given to the proponent to help it write the Detailed Project Description. Comments only need to be submitted once to either the Agency or the EAO to be considered in both the federal and provincial assessment processes. Comments are considered public and will be published online. Feedback sent to the Agency may be submitted in English or French.

To submit a comment, you can visit either of the following websites:

The Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at canada.ca/ciar (reference number 87307). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected] .

. The Environmental Assessment Office at engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/SummitLakeLNG-EE.

If you wish to access paper copies of the documents for review, they are also available at the following locations:

Prince George Public Library - Bob Harkins Branch 888 Canada Games Way Prince George, British Columbia Prince George Public Library - Nechako Branch 6547 Hart Highway Prince George, British Columbia

Information Sessions

To learn more, join us at one of these upcoming events:

In-person open house (English) • Wednesday, April 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PDT Sandman Signature Prince George Great Room 2990 Recreation Place Prince George, British Columbia Virtual information session (English) • Thursday, April 18, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PDT To register for the virtual session, please visit: engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/SummitLakeLNG-EE or https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/87307 A French virtual information session is available upon request.[TJE1]

The in-person open house will include information booths to provide insight on the project as well as the assessment processes. Federal and provincial officials and the proponent will be available to answer questions. The virtual information session will include presentations on the project and the assessment processes, with a question and answer session at the end.

Substitution Request

The Government of British Columbia has requested that the federal impact assessment, if one is warranted, be substituted to the province. If the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change grants the request, the EAO would conduct the project's impact assessment on behalf of the Agency, meeting both federal and provincial legislative requirements. The Agency is seeking your comments on this request.

Additional Information

In October 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced the Government of Canada's guidance on the interim administration of the Impact Assessment Act (the IAA), following the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of the IAA. According to the interim measures, advancing projects through the impact assessment process is at the discretion of the proponent. The Agency remains committed to collaborating with proponents to advance the assessment of projects and discuss the information requirements.

For more information on the Agency, the project, and the federal review process, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the project and the provincial assessment process, visit gov.bc.ca/eao.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media inquiries on the federal process, contact [email protected], or call 343-549-3870. For media inquiries on the provincial process, call 250-953-3834.