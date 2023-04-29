OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada continues to call for an end to violence in Sudan and remains deeply concerned for the safety of people in the country. We are working to help those seeking safety in Canada, including Sudanese nationals already in Canada who may not wish to return home at this time.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced more details of these special measures to support Sudanese nationals in Canada temporarily.

As of April 30, 2023, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker free of charge. This includes free open work permits that provide access to the labour market and greater flexibility to support themselves while they are in Canada. These measures will help protect the Sudanese population already in Canada, keep families together and give them a safe place to stay.

Some permanent residence applicants outside Canada may not have access to their Sudanese travel documents. We are therefore also waiving the requirement to hold a passport or travel document to be approved for a permanent resident visa to come to Canada. These measures complement the fee waivers for passports and travel documents for Canadians and permanent residents of Canada in Sudan, and the prioritization of completed applications already in our system for temporary and permanent residence from people in Sudan for when it is safe to travel.

Canadians in Sudan are urged to check travel.gc.ca as often as possible for updates and to sign up with the Government of Canada's Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive our direct updates.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members who want to leave Sudan can contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre

by calling +1 613-996-8885

by text message at +1 613-686-3658

via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881

via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad

Emergency Abroad by email at [email protected]

Quote:

"Canada continues to call for an end to violence in Sudan and stands with the Sudanese people as they strive for peace. Many Sudanese nationals currently in Canada can't return home due to the dangerous and volatile situation in their home country. That's why we're taking steps to help them extend their stay here, so they can remain with their families, continue with their studies or find work in safety."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Those eligible for priority processing will be still subject to all other statutory eligibility and admissibility requirements.

IRCC has deployed additional officers to the region to help those already on the ground with immigration-related operations.

The Canada Border Services Agency has issued a temporary halt on removals to Sudan . This measure is being taken in recognition of the increasing violence, armed conflict, civil unrest and the volatile security situation.

