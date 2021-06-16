Donations from the one-day event will support Food Banks Canada's After the Bell, a program that helps fill the summer nutrition gap when children do not have access to most community-based nutrition programs. With help from donations by sub lovers across the country, Never Miss Lunch™ will help provide 150,000 food packs to children in need.

"We are excited to have Loud Luxury perform in our first-ever virtual concert for Never Miss Lunch™. Their enthusiasm for the cause is truly heartwarming and we hope that those watching at home will feel the same excitement to take part" says Subway® Canada Country Director, Cristina Wells. "By purchasing a footlong and tuning into the concert on June 23rd, everyone in Canada can participate and make a difference for kids in communities like theirs."

"The After the Bell program is an important lifeline for kids and parents with limited access to nutritious food in the summer. This program would not exist without the support of sponsors like Subway® Canada and their Never Miss Lunch™ initiative," says Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer for Food Banks Canada. "Through this program, Food Banks Canada provides support to more than 3,000 foodbanks and food programs across the country."

"We perform all around the world, but Canada will always be home. When Subway asked us to be part of this event and support Canadian kids in need, we were on board right away" says Andrew Fedyk, 1/2 of Loud Luxury. "I can't think of a better way to spend lunchtime than performing for our fans and doing something great for kids who need our help this summer" adds Joe De Pace. The duo has also committed $10,000 to Food Banks Canada as part of their support of Never Miss Lunch™.

To join the Never Miss Lunch™ virtual concert, Canadians can tune into the @SubwayCanada Twitter account on June 23rd at 1:30 pm ET. Canadians are encouraged to support kids in need by purchasing a footlong on June 23rd at their local Subway® Restaurant. Canadians can also support Food Banks Canada by donating through their website: https://foodbankscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/subwaynevermisslunch/

Several agencies are supporting the Never Miss Lunch™ June 23rd initiative. Public relations and social media support is being handled by Veritas Communications. Radio and digital advertising creative was produced by dentsu MCGARRYBOWEN. All media buying was coordinated by Carat with social media buying from iProspect Canada.

For more information on Subway® Canada and the Never Miss Lunch™ program, visit www.subway.com. Join Subway® Canada's online community at www.facebook.com/SubwayCanada or follow @SubwayCanada and #NeverMissLunch.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving millions of made-to-order sandwiches a day.

Guests in Canada can choose from over 1 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. In Canada, franchise owners of the over 3,200 Subway® locations are proud to be part of the communities in which they live and operate their businesses. The Subway® experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network in Canada. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry.

Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to learn more.

About Food Banks Canada's After the Bell Program

The After the Bell program is dedicated to ending child hunger. With school nutrition programs wrapping up for the summer months, After the Bell aims to fill that gap by providing child-friendly, healthy food packs to kids experiencing hunger across Canada. In 2020, we will distribute 130,000 healthy food packs to all 10 provinces and three territories reaching more than 100 communities. To learn more, visit https://afterthebell.foodbankscanada.ca/

About LOUD LUXURY:

With their worldwide smash hit "Body (feat. Brando)," Loud Luxury—who is Canadian duo Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace—is officially certified Diamond (10x Platinum) in Canada, 6x Platinum in Australia, 3x Platinum in Switzerland, Double Platinum in Austria, Denmark, U.K. and the U.S., and Platinum in the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. "Body" also held the #1 spot in the U.S. Mediabase Dance Airplay chart for two weeks, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart (#4) and accumulated over a billion plays across the most popular streaming services. Its follow-up single, "Love No More (with anders)," garnered 12 million streams on Spotify alone in its first month and currently sits at over 140 million plays on the streaming platform, while "I'm Not Alright (with Bryce Vine)" adds to the tally with over 80 million streams. In 2020, the duo released their debut EP Nights Like This followed by single releases "Like Gold" featuring Stephen Puth with Frank Walker and "Amnesia" featuring GASHI with Ship Wrek. Loud Luxury also scooped up three 2020 JUNO Awards nominations for 'Dance Recording Of The Year,' 'Fan Choice Award' and 'Group Of The Year' (including one win) following four nominations (including one win) in 2019 as well as iHeart Music Awards nominations for 'Dance Song Of The Year' and 'Dance Artist Of The Year' in 2020. Their latest single "Turning Me Up" with Issam Alnajjar and Ali Gatie is out now on all streaming platforms.

