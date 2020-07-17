TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet for the study of the recommendations relating to the Economic and Fiscal Update Act, 2020 and the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on certain sectors of the economy.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings on the Infrastructure sector by videoconference (Zoom) on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Tuesday, August 4, 2020; Wednesday, August 5, 2020; Thursday, August 6, 2020; Monday, August 10, 2020; and Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on the Infrastructure sector by videoconference or teleconference are required to register by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Infrastructure sector may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

Amarjot Sandhu, MPP, Chair

Julia Douglas, Clerk

Room 1405, Whitney Block

Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, Legislative Assembly of Ontario

For further information: Telephone: (416) 325-3515, Facsimile: (416) 325-3505, TTY: (416) 325-3538