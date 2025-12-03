Founded by Montreal-born designer Raphaël Ribkoff, STUDIO RYBKO blends emotional symbolism with modern craftsmanship to create fine jewellery that transcends gender, trend, and season. The brand is built on a belief that jewellery should function as sculpture – an intimate piece of art shaped with intention and crafted to endure.

STUDIO RYBKO was born from Raphaël Ribkoff's desire to reconnect with his roots. Inspired by his father Joseph Ribkoff's legacy in Canadian fashion, he channelled his creative heritage into establishing a modern jewellery house. Central to the brand is the egg motif, a recurring symbol in the designer's creative universe.

"The egg represents origin, transformation, and continuity," Ribkoff explains. "Its form is perfect in its imperfection. I wanted to capture that fluid geometry in wearable form." This theme serves as a guiding force behind the brand's aesthetic language, representing both the literal and symbolic beginnings.

Every STUDIO RYBKO collection begins with forms found in nature or architecture. The designer sketches by hand, models in 3D, and collaborates closely with his team of goldsmiths and artisans to refine proportions, textures, and finishes.

STUDIO RYBKO's design ethos is grounded in

Symbolism – pieces designed with emotional and conceptual depth

– pieces designed with emotional and conceptual depth Craftsmanship – traditional goldsmithing blended with modern techniques

– traditional goldsmithing blended with modern techniques Inclusive luxury – jewellery intended for all genders

– jewellery intended for all genders Precision – patience, rigour, and curiosity guiding every step

– patience, rigour, and curiosity guiding every step Sustainability and longevity – materials and processes chosen to stand the test of time

Introducing GOOG:

The house's debut collection, GOOG, translates the egg into fluid, organic and colourful pieces. Rings, pendants, earrings, and bracelets – priced from $2,000 to $7,200 CAD – showcase the brand's sculptural sensibility and mastery of enamel. Each piece is made in Montreal from solid 14K yellow gold or white gold plated in rhodium, enhancing brilliance and durability, paired with premium ceramic-filled enamel. "Gold gives permanence" Ribkoff notes, "while enamel adds emotion."

Colour is central to the collection's identity. The six signature hues: Robin, Bordeaux, Marigold, Emu, Yolk and Shell, evoke a spectrum of vitality and calm. Each enamel layer is applied by hand, cured, and meticulously polished, resulting in slight variations that make every piece unique. GOOG marks the beginning of STUDIO RYBKO's ongoing exploration into form, colour, and symbolism.

Looking Ahead

STUDIO RYBKO will continue expanding its design universe through future collections rooted in themes of origin, emotion, and sculptural clarity. Refined new colour palettes and materials explorations are in development, as Ribkoff pushes the dialogue between symbolism and design. The brand seeks to maintain an intimate relationship with its community through a direct online presence while exploring select retail partnerships across Canada and the U.S.

Where to find STUDIO RYBKO

STUDIO RYBKO is currently available online at studiorybko.com. Follow @studio.rybko on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

About STUDIO RYBKO

Founded in 2025, STUDIO RYBKO is a Canadian fine-jewellery house based in Montreal and led by founder and designer Raphaël Ribkoff. The brand specializes in handcrafted, intentional production, combining traditional goldsmithing techniques with contemporary design processes. Its collections feature sculptural forms, symbolic motifs inspired by nature, with a focus on precision. STUDIO RYBKO designs modern heirlooms intended for long-term wear, ethical craftsmanship, and collectible value.

SOURCE STUDIO RYBKO

Press Contact: ZAK Communications, Amy Greenstein, Account Manager, [email protected]