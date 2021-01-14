CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, NL, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $250,000 in joint funding for improvements to the Holy Spirit High School in Conception Bay South.

Project work includes replacing the gym floor to provide a safe, long-lasting recreational surface. A new gym floor means that students will be able to enjoy sports and recreational activities on a new and modern surface. The renovation also means that Holy Spirit High School and the community will have another community space to host events, gatherings and concerts, potentially increasing the schools revenue and building community connections.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $200,000 to this project, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $50,000, through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. A new gym floor for the Holy Spirit High School means that students and members of the community have a safe and modern environment to enjoy sports and recreational activities, supporting healthy, active lifestyles, and bringing people together safely. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Budget 2020 allocated more than $65 million for the construction of new schools and to renovate and upgrade our current schools. By replacing the gymnasium floor at Holy Spirit High School, students and staff will have a better gymnasium for school activities and residents in the area will have an improved gymnasium for community events."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Investing in school infrastructure is a priority for this government. The renovations taking place at Holy Spirit High will ensure students can safely participate in sports and recreational activities while reaping the physical, mental and social benefits sport can provide."

The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Education for Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $508 million in 627 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

