Stronger interties will power Canada's next generation of growth

New Economy Canada welcomes federal prioritization of transmission projects

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today's announcement from the federal government identifying five priority interprovincial and territorial transmission projects marks an important step toward implementing Canada's National Electricity Strategy. Combined with support through the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit, these projects lay the groundwork for expanding Canada's electricity system to support long-term economic growth.

Why this matters:

Interties unlock Canada's economic potential. Stronger transmission connections between provinces and territories allow electricity to flow where it's needed most, giving businesses confidence that power will be available for new facilities and major projects.

Stronger transmission connections between provinces and territories allow electricity to flow where it's needed most, giving businesses confidence that power will be available for new facilities and major projects. Interties help keep electricity affordable. Sharing power helps provinces make better use of existing resources, reduce duplication, and lower system costs – helping keep electricity rates competitive.

Sharing power helps provinces make better use of existing resources, reduce duplication, and lower system costs – helping keep electricity rates competitive. They enable new growth in previously constrained regions. Reliable access to clean, affordable electricity is increasingly a deciding factor for companies investing in manufacturing, critical minerals, AI, clean technology and other electricity-intensive industries. Better interties expand regions that can compete for those investments.

In response, Merran Smith, President of New Economy Canada said:

"Today's announcement goes beyond moving electricity across provincial and territorial borders – it's an important and long-overdue investment in Canada's economic future.

As businesses electrify more of their operations, access to abundant, affordable and clean electricity will increasingly determine where they choose to invest and expand. Stronger interties will give businesses greater confidence that Canada's electricity system can support the next generation of industrial growth.

The benefits of these projects could go well beyond the electricity system. Building new transmission infrastructure could support demand for Canadian-made lower-carbon steel, cement, electrical equipment and construction expertise, supporting domestic manufacturing, skilled trades and supply chains across the country.

Today's announcement sends a clear signal that Canada is serious about building the infrastructure needed for long-term economic growth. As electricity becomes the foundation of industrial competitiveness, investing in modern, connected grids is one of the smartest economic investments Canada can make.

We commend the federal, provincial and territorial governments for working together to set these priorities. We look forward to the fall federal budget building on this momentum by providing the support needed to get these projects built."

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting 70+ companies, labour unions and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada's clean economy. Our partners employ or represent over 485,000 workers. https://neweconomycanada.ca

SOURCE New Economy Canada

For media inquiries: Rebecca Spring, Senior Director of Communications, New Economy Canada [email protected]