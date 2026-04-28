Canada builds momentum for investment and major projects with spring economic update

New Economy Canada welcomes the federal government's focus on enabling nation-building investment and developing the skilled workforce Canada needs

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's 2026 spring economic update builds on efforts to unlock capital and build major projects across the country, while recognizing the critical role that clean, reliable and affordable electricity will play in powering that growth.

Highlights include:

The Canada Strong Fund will invest in strategic Canadian projects and companies alongside the private sector.

Team Canada Strong will support the urgent need for skilled trades workers to deliver these projects.

A forthcoming Nuclear Energy Strategy and electricity strategy will aim to better connect, modernize and scale the electricity grid to meet the projected doubling of electrification in coming decades.

Canada's first Investment Summit and the forthcoming Sustainable Finance Summit will position Canada to compete for global capital and build a climate-competitive economy.

In response, Jason Clark, Vice President of Government Relations at New Economy Canada said:

"Today's Spring Economic Update reinforces Canada's commitment to unlocking growth by attracting investment and supporting the skilled workforce needed to build major projects.

In this moment of global trade disruption and tariff uncertainty, tools like the Canada Strong Fund can help crowd in private capital and accelerate transformational economic projects -- from critical minerals to electricity infrastructure.

As the government looks to scale up and electrify major projects, it's encouraging to see recognition that a stronger economy will require a connected, clean electricity grid. Reliable, affordable power is foundational to getting these projects built and operating competitively. Electricity doesn't just keep the lights on – it powers growth across every sector of our economy. We look forward to further details in the forthcoming electricity strategy, which will help provide the certainty investors need."

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting 70 companies, labour unions and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada's clean economy. Our partners employ or represent over 485,000 workers. https://neweconomycanada.ca

SOURCE New Economy Canada

For media inquiries: Rebecca Spring, Senior Director of Communications, New Economy Canada, [email protected]