Strider Names Trevor Neiman Country Manager for Canada and International Associate General Counsel

Former Business Council of Canada Vice President of Policy and General Counsel will lead Strider's Canadian strategy and help advance economic security initiatives

OTTAWA, ON and SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Trevor Neiman, former Vice President of Policy and General Counsel for the Business Council of Canada, has joined the company as Country Manager for Canada and International Associate General Counsel.

In this role, Neiman will lead Strider's Canadian strategy to continue driving market growth, strategic partnerships, and client engagement. Neiman will also support Strider's global legal and regulatory work, including the advancement of economic security initiatives.

Canadian businesses and research institutions are increasingly operating in an environment where hostile state actors--including the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Russia--seek access to advanced technologies, research partnerships, and strategic talent. These activities often target innovation ecosystems outside government and can involve attempts to acquire innovation, recruit specialized expertise, or gain insight into emerging technologies with national security implications. Strider helps organizations identify and understand nation-state risk across their innovation ecosystems, enabling leaders to make informed decisions that protect innovation while sustaining growth.

"Canada's innovation economy plays a critical role in shaping global technology leadership, and organizations across the country are increasingly navigating complex geopolitical dynamics as they scale research, partnerships, and investment," said Strider CEO and Co-Founder Greg Levesque. "Trevor brings deep experience at the intersection of business, policy, and national security, and his appointment reinforces Strider's commitment to helping Canadian organizations understand nation-state risk and make confident, strategic decisions."

"During my time leading CSIS, we saw how state actors such as the PRC and Russia pursue economic advantage by targeting advanced research, intellectual property, and emerging technologies developed outside government," said David Vigneault, Managing Director of Strider's Global Intelligence Unit and former Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. "Protecting innovation today requires organizations to understand how geopolitical dynamics intersect with their talent pipelines, research partnerships, supply chains, and investments. Trevor's leadership will help ensure Canadian organizations have access to the strategic intelligence needed to navigate that complexity with clarity and confidence."

"Canadian organizations now find themselves in the midst of the most hostile operating environment in several generations," said Neiman. "Strider is uniquely positioned to help Canadian decision-makers manage these risks and to confidently innovate, scale, and compete. I look forward to continuing to help organizations across Canada build that capability using Strider's strategic intelligence."

Trevor Neiman is joining Strider from the Business Council of Canada where he served as Vice President of Policy and General Counsel, working closely with senior business executives and government leaders on issues at the intersection of business, geopolitics, and national security.

During his tenure, Neiman positioned the Business Council as Canada's leading voice on economic security and played a key role in advancing major national security reforms. This included modernizing the legislative framework governing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to enable enhanced intelligence-sharing with the private sector to strengthen the business community's resilience against economic security threats.

Previously, Neiman worked as a technology and regulatory lawyer at a leading international law firm. While completing his law degree, Trevor served as a legal advisor to a Canadian senator and to a bi-national regulatory agency. Before becoming a lawyer, Trevor worked in public policy in the Ontario Public Service, and as an advisor for the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships.

Neiman is a licensed lawyer and certified privacy professional. He holds several degrees including a Bachelor of Arts (honours) in Political Studies from Queen's University, a Master of Public Administration from Queen's University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 16 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, UT; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney.

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact: Paige Waltz, [email protected]