OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Two weeks ago, on October 9, National Children's Hospice Palliative Care Day, Canada's Pediatric Palliative Care Alliance launched a bilingual pediatric palliative care Resource Hub. Since its release, the site has already welcomed more than 1,000 visitors, reflecting strong interest in improving access to resources for health care professionals who support infants, children, and youth with serious illness and their families.

Funded by Health Canada and developed in collaboration with health care professionals, organizations, and families, the Resource Hub brings together practical, evidence-based resources, tools, and educational materials -- all in one place -- to make excellent care accessible no matter where families live. It also features the Core Care Pathway for Pediatric Palliative Care, which offers a national roadmap for coordinated, family-centred care across every phase of a child's illness.

The Resource Hub provides access to more than 400 curated tools and guides peer-reviewed by pediatric palliative care specialists. The result is a French and English platform that gives health care professionals, children and their families practical and trust-worthy resources to guide their care. In the coming months, the website will continue to grow with the launch of Communities of Practice and other resources to support children with serious illnesses, and their families.

This initiative is part of the Alliance's broader vision for a Canada where every child with a serious illness and their family can access high-quality, family-centred palliative care wherever they live. The Alliance is working toward this vision by building networks of care, creating practical tools, and strengthening collaboration among health care professionals, families, and organizations across the country.

Visit our bilingual Resource Hub:

Quotes:

"Children deserve compassionate and dignified care. The new bilingual Resource Hub will provide health care professionals across Canada access to high-quality information about pediatric palliative care in the official language of their choice. This initiative will improve access to palliative care and support children and families through some of life's most challenging moments."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health.

"For the first time, Canadians will have access to a bilingual Resource Hub dedicated to strengthening pediatric palliative care. Although access still varies by region, this marks a collective step forward toward a Canada where every child and family can find the care and support they need."

Kira Goodman

Project Director, Canada's Pediatric Palliative Care Alliance

"The launch of this resource hub marks a significant advancement in strengthening pediatric palliative care across Canada. By providing health care professionals with access to resources and tools, we're helping to ensure that more children can receive high-quality palliative care where they live. Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada, this national initiative is improving the experiences of children and their families as they navigate life-limiting illnesses."

Megan Wright

CEO Roger Neilson Children's Hospice.

About Canada's Pediatric Palliative Care Alliance

Canada's Pediatric Palliative Care Alliance is a pan-Canadian network of health care professionals, families, organizations, and advocates working together to strengthen pediatric palliative care. Guided by a shared vision, the Alliance is building a Canada where every child with a serious illness and their family can access high-quality, family-centred palliative care wherever they live. The Alliance advances this vision by creating practical resources, building networks of care, and amplifying a national voice for pediatric palliative care.

SOURCE Roger Neilson Children's Hospice/Canada's Pediatric Palliative Care Alliance

Media contact: Kira Goodman, Project Director, Canada's Pediatric Palliative Care Alliance, [email protected]