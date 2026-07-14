Strengthening and advancing Quebec's forest sector transformation

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is facing significant pressures, including tariffs, fibre supply constraints, shifting global markets and the impacts of climate change. These challenges are being felt across the country, including in Quebec, where the forest sector is a key economic driver, representing nearly 10 percent of exports by value, generating $6.4 billion in provincial GDP and supporting nearly 60,000 jobs.

In partnership with the province of Quebec, the Government of Canada is taking action to address these challenges and position Quebec's forest sector for long-term success. Today, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, highlighted over $17 million for 12 forest sector transformation projects across the province.

These projects will advance the development of low-carbon technologies for the sector, support Indigenous participation and forest-sector businesses, increase manufacturers' capacity to add value to wood products, and help diversify export markets.

Amidst a volatile global environment, our government is controlling what we can control and supporting industries like the forest sector to survive and thrive tomorrow -- which means adapting, seizing new opportunities and continuing to grow our economy in Quebec and beyond.

Quotes

"Quebec is a key player in Canada's forest sector, and our success is essential to the strength of the national economy. These investments will support workers and communities in Quebec in the shorter term while positioning us at the forefront of innovation and sustainable forest products, strengthening our competitiveness at home and opening new opportunities abroad."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's forests provide good jobs and sustainable economic growth from coast to coast to coast -- including in Quebec, the province with Canada's largest forest sector. Thanks to these investments and our ongoing collaboration with the province of Quebec and Indigenous partners, we are supporting and stabilizing the industry today while building a stronger future for tomorrow."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Canada's forest sector is a major economic driver, supporting nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 Indigenous people, and contributing more than $20 billion to our GDP.

Quebec is home to the largest forest sector in Canada, employing nearly 60,000 people and generating economic benefits for municipalities across the province.

Since August 2025, the Government of Canada has introduced over $2 billion in measures designed to defend and transform Canada's forest sector, including the renewal of Natural Resources Canada's suite of forest sector transformation programs. Building on these investments, the Government of Canada is expanding and launching new supports through the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and providing an additional $400 million to Canada's Regional Development Agencies.

In June, the federal government released its draft Forest Sector Action Plan, which was informed by the recommendations of the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force. The draft action plan will support collaboration with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples and other key partners. This work will come together by the end of 2026 in a formal Forest Sector Strategy for Canada.

Funding for these projects was first announced by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on the margins of the 2026 Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' (CCFM) annual meeting in June.

The projects highlighted today include: $5,809,939 through GloFor for Quebec Wood Export Bureau's QWEB Market Diversification project $418,300 through GloFor for Quebec Wood Export Bureau's QWEB Leadership project $266,900 through FIP for Innofibre – Centre d'innovation des produits cellulosique's Use of Biocarbon to Decarbonize the Metallurgical Industry: Challenges and Impacts project $140,000 through FIP for Consortium de recherche et innovations en bioéconomie industrielle au Québec's Rapport d'étude sur la bioéconomie au Québec : Constats et perspectives project $4,500,000 through IFIT for Xylo-carbone Inc.'s Production of a New Biocarbon Composite in Metallurgical Applications project $3,500,000 through IFIT program for LVL Global Inc.'s Innovation Through an Automated Production Line project $1,900,000 through IFIT program for Celluforce Inc.'s CNC Production Process Improvement project $510,000 through IFI for Société en commandite Scierie Tackipotcikan's Commissioning of the Tackipotcikan Mill project $279,265 through IFI for Pépinière Forestière Tshitassinu's Pépinière Forestière Tshitassinu – Innovation and Training project $45,000 through IFI for First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute's First Nations Co-ordination for a New Adapted Forestry Regime project $45,000 through IFI for Timiskaming First Nation's Operationalization of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) in Sustainable Forest Management Planning project 45,000 through IFI for Conseil de la Première Nation des Innus Essipit's Implementation of the Innu Assi Land Management Plan project



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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]