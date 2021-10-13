Streaming Now: STACKTV Packs a Powerhouse Lineup of this Season's Must-See TV

Home to this Fall's Number One Scripted Show on Specialty TV Dr. Death (Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Alec Baldwin), New Amsterdam (Ryan Eggold), The Equalizer (Queen Latifah), NCIS Hawai'i (Vanessa Lachey), Chucky (Jennifer Tilly), Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol (Ashley Zukerman), The Sinner (Bill Pullman), and Batwoman (Javicia Leslie)

Unrivaled Slate of Unscripted Titles Feature Survivor, Top Chef Family Style Hosted by Meghan Trainor, the Real Housewives Franchise, and Below Deck

Find All Heartwarming Hallmark Channel Movies on STACKTV, Including Brand New Premieres from Hallmark Channel's Fall Harvest

Frogger (Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt), Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show (Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke) Deliver Fun for the Whole Family

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The seasons are shifting and Corus Entertainment's STACKTV is boasting a wonder-fall slate of the most anticipated hit series, all streaming live and on demand. Available through Amazon Prime Video Channels for $12.99 a month, following a free 30-day trial, subscribers have access to thousands of hours of content with more added every day for endless entertainment options. Whether it's fresh new fall premieres or full seasons of fan-favourite shows, STACKTV has star-studded series, compelling stories, intense competition, reality drama, how-to lifestyle, and the best kid-friendly shows from 12 of Canada's most beloved networks.

"STACKTV is a powerhouse streaming product with an extensive and exclusive library of premium content from Canada's most coveted TV networks, all in one place," said Troy Reeb, EVP, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Since we first launched STACKTV, we've seen rapid growth with subscribers enjoying both the live TV and on demand features. As viewing habits continue to evolve, STACKTV gives Canadians another way to watch what they want, when they want, and puts Corus content on even more screens nationwide."

New to STACKTV this Fall, Live and On Demand

STACKTV is home to all of Global's powerhouse dramas, with new episodes of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, the #1 new broadcast drama last spring, every Sunday. Monday night hosts new episodes of this past spring's #1 drama 9-1-1, Season 5 and the landmark NCIS, Season 19, followed by new episodes of the breakout hit NCIS: Hawai'i starring Vanessa Lachey as the first female lead in the long-running franchise. On Tuesdays, STACKTV welcomes the latest series from Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International, dramatic new episodes of New Amsterdam, Season 4, and on Wednesdays new episodes of CSI: Vegas and the mega reality hit show Survivor, Season 41. The Global Original one-hour legal drama Family Law starring Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu and Genelle Williams, and S.W.A.T., Season 5 debut new episodes on Fridays.

Showcase fans can find the best comic book, true crime, horror, and sci-fi content on STACKTV, including new episodes of the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, Dr. Death on Sundays and the companion docuseries Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story on Sunday, October 31. New episodes of Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, based on the international best-selling novel, air on Mondays and Javicia Leslie returns as Ryan Wilder in Season 3 of Batwoman, premiering Wednesday, October 13. Thrilling dramas are a Showcase specialty, including the premiere of the critically acclaimed The Sinner returning for Season 4 on Wednesday, October 13, followed by the highly anticipated premiere of Chucky on Tuesday, October 19, where everyone's favourite doll is back and more notorious than ever!

The season's coziest stories live on STACKTV, with new episodes of HGTV Canada's Making it Home with Kortney & Kenny on Wednesdays and the upcoming, highly-anticipated premiere of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on Sunday, October 17. Subscribers can also fall in love with Hallmark Channel's Fall Harvest on W Network, running now until October 17, featuring 12 all-new exclusive premieres on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, followed by Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas beginning on Friday, October 22.

Slice is STACKTV's number one destination for reality drama, with all the franchise favourites including new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 2 on Sundays and new episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Season 9 on Tuesdays. Things get nautical with the Season 9 debut of Below Deck on October 25 as the crew is back for a brand new season of a behind-the-scenes look at those who work on luxury boats used by the fabulously rich.

Food Network Canada offers scary eats and tricky treats this fall with a stack of delectable Halloween-themed series. Kicking off the frightful schedule on Sundays are new episodes of competition series Halloween Wars, Season 11 and Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 2 featuring the country's sharpest pumpkin carvers. Halloween Baking Championship, Season 7 unveils new episodes Mondays as well as larger-than-life episodes of The Big Bake: Halloween, Season 2.

Dog behavior expert Cesar Millan is back with new episodes every Thursday in National Geographic's brand new series Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog. High strangeness phenomena continues to unfold on HISTORY® with new episodes of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch on Sundays. Big Timber returns to Vancouver Island with the Season 2 premiere on Thursday, October 14, following the dangerous work of logger and sawmill owner Kevin Wenstob as he and his crew go to extremes to keep the family sawmill, and their way of life, alive. Then, looking ahead to Sunday, November 7, STACKTV delivers a new season of the #1 specialty entertainment show last fall The Curse of Oak Island with Season 9.



Fans of Adult Swim's bold and irreverent voice can stay up late on Sundays to catch new episodes of Teenage Euthanasia, Adult Swim's latest coming-of-all-ages comedy series about death, family, and accidental resurrection.

STACKTV boasts an impressive catalog of the best kids' content from YTV, TELETOON and Treehouse, loaded with a ton of laugh-out-loud fun for the whole family. This fall, two Peacock Original series premiere on YTV, with The Croods: Family Tree on Saturdays, followed by the outrageously fun, new physical competition show based on the beloved franchise Frogger on Sundays. Also debuting on YTV on Sundays are two spinoffs of one of the top 3 animated series on YTV last fall, SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show.

Full Seasons Streaming Now on STACKTV

As the days get cooler and the evenings longer, STACKTV subscribers can unlock unlimited access to premium entertainment with stacked full seasons of established favourites. Beloved series available to binge watch now include Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Season 5 and Robot Chicken, Season 11; Global's Big Brother, Season 23 and Fantasy Island; HGTV Canada's Property Brothers: Forever Home, Season 2, Island of Bryan, Season 1-3, Scott's Vacation House Rules, Seasons 1-2, Love it or List It, Season 9; W Network's Girls5eva, Season 1, The Good Fight, Season 5, A Million Little Things Seasons 1-3, Saved By The Bell Season 1, Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1; Slice's Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 2, Million Dollar Listing: New York, Season 9, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11; Showcase's Intelligence, Season 1-2, Rutherford Falls, Season 1, We Are Lady Parts, Season 1, A.P. Bio, Season 3; Food Network Canada's Top Chef Canada, Season 7-9 and Top Chef, Season 18; HISTORY®'s Alone, Season 8, Vikings, Season 4-6, Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3 and so much more.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, A25-54, AMA(000); Fall '20 (Aug31/20-Jan3/21), confirmed data, 3+ airings, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports; SP'21 (Jan 4 – May 30) confirmed data, 3+ airings, CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks; Fall'21 STD (Aug 30 – Sep 26/21) confirmed until Sep 19, 2+ airings, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports; *C2-11, YTV, 3+ airings, M-Su 2a-2a

