STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATED INCOME FUND LLC ANNOUNCES HISTORICAL EARLY WARNING DISCLOSURE FILING RELATING TO ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by Strategic Consolidated Income Fund LLC ("SCIF LLC") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to trust units (the "Units") of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream REIT").

On February 12, 2024, SCIF LLC acquired 3,278,128 Units upon exchange (the "Exchange") of 3,278,128 class B units ("Class B Units") of DRR Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and the operating subsidiary of Dream REIT, held by SCIF LLC. The Class B Units were, in all material respects, economically equivalent to the Units and were redeemable under certain circumstances by the holders thereof for cash or, as determined by DRR Holdings LLC and as directed by Dream REIT in its sole discretion, Units (on a one-for-one basis). No cash was payable by SCIF LLC in connection with the Exchange.

SCIF LLC initially acquired its Class B Units in connection with the indirect acquisition by Dream REIT of the initial portfolio of 16 multi-family residential properties located in the United States, which had a notional price of US$13.00 per Class B Unit.

Immediately prior to the Exchange, SCIF LLC held 3,278,128 Class B Units, representing 46.8% of all Class B Units, and representing on a partially diluted basis, assuming exchange only of the Class B Units held by SCIF LLC, 25.9% of the Units. On a fully diluted basis, assuming the exchange of all Class B Units at such time for Units, the Class B Units would have represented 16.7% of the Units.

Immediately following the Exchange, SCIF LLC no longer held any Class B Units. The 3,278,128 Units received by SCIF LLC represented 25.9% of the Units and, on a fully diluted basis, assuming the exchange of all Class B Units at such time for Units, the Units held by SCIF LLC would have represented 16.7% of the Units.

The Units held by SCIF LLC are for investment purposes. In light of the announced going-private transaction of Dream REIT, SCIF LLC may sell Units in the market at prevailing prices or hold Units until closing of the previously announced transaction.

The head office address of Dream REIT is 30 Adelaide St., East Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3H1.

The address of SCIF LLC is:

955 Keller Road, Suite 1500

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

SCIF LLC is formed under the laws of the State of Delaware. SCIF is an alternative asset investment vehicle.

As a result of inadvertent non-action, a news release and early warning report for the above acquisition were not previously issued or filed. A copy of SCIF LLC's early warning report will appear on Dream REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling William Corbett, +1 412-335-3132

