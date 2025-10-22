STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATED INCOME FUND LLC ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF UNITS OF DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by Strategic Consolidated Income Fund LLC ("SCIF LLC") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to trust units (the "Units") of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream REIT").

On October 22, 2025, SCIF LLC disposed of 1,599,000 Units in a single block trade through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of US$10.60 per Unit for total consideration of US$16,949,400 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, SCIF LLC held 3,278,128 Units, representing approximately 20.5% of the Units and, on a fully diluted basis, assuming the exchange of all Class B Units for Units, the Units held by SCIF LLC represented approximately 16.6% of the Units. As a result of the Disposition, SCIF LLC owns 1,679,128 Units, representing approximately 10.5% of the outstanding Units and, on a fully diluted basis, assuming the exchange of all Class B Units for Units, the Units held by SCIF LLC representing approximately 8.5% of the Units.

SCIF LLC completed the Disposition to partially monetize its investment in Dream REIT.

SCIF LLC may sell its remaining Units in the market at prevailing prices or through private transactions or hold Units until closing of the previously announced going-private transaction of Dream REIT.

The head office address of Dream REIT is 30 Adelaide St., East Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3H1.

The address of SCIF LLC is 955 Keller Road, Suite 1500, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

SCIF LLC is formed under the laws of the State of Delaware. SCIF is an alternative asset investment vehicle.

A copy of SCIF LLC's early warning report will appear on Dream REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling William Corbett, +1 412-335-3132

