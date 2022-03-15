StockCharts Partners with NEO Exchange to Offer Users Access to NEO Data and Securities Listings

Full coverage of all NEO-listed securities will provide investors with real-time market data.

REDMOND, Wash., March 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- StockCharts , the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced the addition of real-time data for NEO-listed securities to their platform. StockCharts users can now analyze and understand the emerging growth names featured on the NEO Exchange, which is home to a growing roster of Canadian and international public companies in the alternative healthcare, financial services, clean energy, mining, and technology sectors as well as a rapidly expanding list of ETFs from Canada's largest and up-and-coming fund managers.

Over the past several months, StockCharts has worked with the NEO team to bring its users full coverage on all NEO-listed securities to enhance their trading experience and understand market trends within several growing industries. The cannabis industry is a prime example, with an unparalleled pace of growth, and more investors seeking out opportunities in the sector. Through the partnership with NEO, StockCharts users now have the tools they need to understand market trends and sentiment with cannabis and other innovative Canadian listed stocks.

Additionally, StockCharts has seen a particular interest from users in Canada for new Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), which provide access to large cap US listed stocks in Canadian dollars. This partnership ultimately makes the StockCharts product more accessible to Canadian investors, allowing users the ability to easily explore NEO listings within their StockCharts accounts.

"StockCharts highly values our users' feedback and we are always looking to make improvements to our platform that provide our users with all of the tools they need to make more informed decisions about their investments," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts. "NEO is an organic fit for our business as they are creating better listing experiences for public companies. We are very excited to grow our partnership with them."

Some of the 200+ NEO listings that can now be found on StockCharts include:

Base Carbon Inc.

Medivolve Inc.

HALO Collective

Tokens.com

Mind Medicine

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund

Tesla Inc. CDR (CAD Hedged)

"The inclusion of NEO-listed data on the trusted StockCharts platform is an important win for investors and financial advisors," added Erik Sloane, chief revenue officer at NEO. "It's also a testament to the incredible progress NEO has made as Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange fueling the innovation economy, and the rapid and ongoing expansion of our listings business. Access to real-time data is a powerful equalizer and we congratulate StockCharts for making NEO-listed securities data available to all users."

To view real-time data for NEO-listed securities on StockCharts, visit StockCharts.com. More information about corporate, fund, and CDR listings on the NEO Exchange can be found at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/listings-directory.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

