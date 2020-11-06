STL buses have been equipped with GPS technology and passenger counters for years, which record on a daily basis how many passengers are on the bus at each stop, for each bus route, at each scheduled bus time. The new tool uses this information to derive the level of bus occupancy at a stop, at a specific time, for the entire length of a commute, based on the averages trending over the previous five business days. The calculations are updated daily. Available at stlaval.ca/passengers , on a computer or smartphone.

Quote from STL Board President Éric Morasse

"We appreciate being recognized by the industry for an initiative we are especially proud of, developed during these unusual times, for the purpose of reassuring users so they may continue using public transit for their commutes as always. By democratizing access to green transportation, and doing so affordably while many families contend with tighter budgets, we are continuing to fulfill our mission of facilitating mobility for the Laval population."

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 47 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,500 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America. www.stlaval.ca

