STL announces US Conec certification to offer MMC pre-terminated solutions for AI-Data Center deployments

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- STL Optical Connectivity NA, LLC, ("STLOC"), a U.S. subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies Limited ("STL") (NSE: STLTECH), a connectivity solutions provider of optical fibers, optical fiber cables, optical connectivity and data center solutions, today announced its certification by US Conec to offer Pre-terminated Fiber Trunks using MMC connectors.

Certification by US Conec to offer Pre-terminated Fiber Trunks using MMC connectors. STL’s MMC solutions will help build the next generation of AI data center infrastructure in the US and globally

The MMC connector delivers 3X the cabling capacity of traditional MPO connectors, packing fibres into a Very Small Form Factor (VSFF), enabling maximum rack density, significantly more capacity, less cable congestion, and seamless scalability without consuming additional physical space for hyperscalers pushing toward 800G and beyond.

STL has recently expanded its Data Center Portfolio, Neuralis, flagship suite of data center connectivity in North America. With this certification, STL is now one of the few companies in the world delivering US Conec-certified MMC solutions, which we believe will help in building the next generation of AI data center infrastructure in the US and globally.

With this certification, STL's MMC connector portfolio includes Pre-terminated Fiber Trunks, Fiber Array Cords and Assemblies.

"The US Conec MMC certification is a direct response to what our customers need -- highest density, fastest deployment, and a partner they can trust to deliver both," said Rahul Puri, Chief Executive Officer – Optical Networking Business, STL. "As AI workloads create demand for space and connectivity inside data centers, this partnership allows us to offer 3X the cabling density of traditional solutions through our fully integrated 'Glass to Data Center' portfolio. We are now providing our global customers with the precision-engineered, ultra-high-density interconnects required to scale their AI-ready infrastructure."

About STLOC – STL Optical Connectivity NA, LLC:

STLOC, a U.S. subsidiary of STL, is focused on the design, manufacture, and sales of high-quality, advanced connectivity products for North American data center operators and customers. With sales and support personnel located throughout the United States, STLOC is strategically situated to enable it to effectively serve and support its growing clientele across the United States and North America.

About STL

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Center networks. Read more | Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

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SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)