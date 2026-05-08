WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- At the SelectUSA Investment Summit on 6 May 2026, Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL), a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, announced to invest up to $100 million in the United States to offer connectivity solutions, including terminated optical fiber cables. This investment is expected to strengthen its manufacturing capacity for AI Data Centers and telecom customers in the US. This investment is also expected to create 400-500 jobs.

STL to invest up to $100 million in the US to strengthen its manufacturing capacity for its customers

SelectUSA is the federal program charged with promoting and facilitating business investment into the United States. The SelectUSA Investment Summit is a 4-day event that promotes the United States as a premier investment destination, connecting multinational companies with U.S. economic development organizations to facilitate business investment and job creation. STL has agreements with major customers in the U.S. to fulfill their high-speed optical connectivity and data center requirements utilizing its proprietary high-capacity cables like Celesta 6912 Fiber. STL has also recently introduced Neuralis, its expanded AI data center portfolio in the U.S.

STL's optical solutions will provide these customers with the high-density 'AI Data Highways' required to link data center campuses and support massive GPU-driven demand.

"By owning the entire value chain-from glass to data center portfolio, we are excited to enable our customers to build the physical foundation for the AI era", said Rahul Puri, CEO, STL. "This investment will ensure that the infrastructure required to build a strong AI backbone behind global intelligence is scalable and reliable."

About STL

STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd.) is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more | Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Shaily Rai Sinha

Phone: +91 22 30450450

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Rahul Darak

Phone: +91 22 30514000

[email protected]

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SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)