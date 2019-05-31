Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, announced Budget 2019 investments supporting an inclusive and accessible federal government Français
OTTAWA, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, announced Budget 2019 investments of $13.7 million over five years as part of SSC's Accessibility, Accommodations and Adaptive Computer Technology (AAACT) Program, supporting an inclusive and accessible federal government.
