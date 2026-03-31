STEALTH HEALTH ANNOUNCES FULL U.S. OPERATIONS, LAUNCHING DIRECT-TO-PATIENT TELEMEDICINE AND WHITE-LABEL PLATFORM ACROSS AMERICA

Canadian Longevity Medicine Innovator Establishes Full U.S. Presence with Dual Business Lines – Direct-to-Patient Care and Enterprise White-Label Telemedicine Platform

TORONTO and DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Stealth Health (stealth.health), Canada's leading telemedicine platform for longevity and precision wellness, today announced that its U.S. operations are now fully established and operational, having completed its American expansion in January 2026. The company has launched both its direct-to-patient telemedicine service and its enterprise white-label platform for healthcare organizations across the United States.

With its U.S. infrastructure fully in place since January, Stealth Health now operates a dual-model business in the American market: a direct-to-patient telemedicine clinic offering personalized longevity programs including hormone optimization, anti-aging treatments, and precision wellness protocols; and a white-label technology platform enabling healthcare providers, clinics, and wellness brands to launch their own branded telemedicine services powered by Stealth Health's proven infrastructure.

The expansion is supported by a Management Services Organization (MSO) structure, HIPAA-compliant technology, board-certified U.S. physicians, and licensed pharmacy partnerships – ensuring full regulatory compliance while delivering the same standard of care that has defined Stealth Health's Canadian operations.

"We didn't just enter the U.S. market – we built it properly from the ground up," said Matthew Mazzuca, Chief Executive Officer, Stealth Health. "Our U.S. operations have been fully live since January, and we're now serving patients directly while simultaneously powering other healthcare brands through our white-label platform. This dual approach lets us scale American longevity care from both sides – reaching patients where they are, and giving providers the technology to do the same."

TWO BUSINESS LINES, ONE MISSION

Direct-to-Patient Telemedicine

American patients can now access Stealth Health's full ecosystem directly:

Comprehensive blood testing and Metabolic Code® systems-based assessment and TRIADS™ framework for personalized vitality and longevity programs

Personalized hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and anti-aging protocols

Custom prescriptions fulfilled through licensed U.S. pharmacies with same-day shipping

Ongoing virtual care with board-certified American physicians

HIPAA-compliant platform with end-to-end privacy protection

White-Label Enterprise Platform

Stealth Health's white-label platform enables healthcare organizations, wellness brands, and clinics to launch their own branded telemedicine services without building technology from scratch:

Fully branded patient-facing telemedicine experience

Integrated clinical workflows, e-prescribing, and pharmacy fulfillment

Metabolic Code® systems-based assessment and TRIADS™ framework integrated directly into the patient experience

MSO-compliant structure for U.S. regulatory requirements

Scalable infrastructure supporting multiple concurrent partner deployments

"Metabolic Code was built to scale – and Stealth Health is the perfect partner to bring it to the American market," said Rob Galarza, CEO of Metabolic Code. "Our system takes a comprehensive, systems-based approach to understanding each patient's unique physiology--connecting symptoms, biomarkers, and lifestyle factors to uncover what's really driving their health. With Stealth's fully operational U.S. infrastructure, we can now deliver truly personalized care at scale--combining targeted nutrition, supplementation, and advanced therapeutics in a way that's rooted in clinical insight, not guesswork."

U.S. EXPANSION: WHAT IT MEANS

Full U.S. Operations Since January 2026: Direct-to-patient and white-label platforms both live and serving the American market.

MSO Structure for Compliance: Management Services Organization model ensures full regulatory alignment across all 50 states.

HIPAA-Compliant Technology: End-to-end encrypted, privacy-first platform built on enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Licensed U.S. Pharmacy Partners: Same-day fulfillment through FDA-approved pharmacy networks.

Board-Certified American Physicians: Local physician oversight backed by Stealth Health's Canadian longevity expertise.

Metabolic Code® Integration: Comprehensive blood panel and systems-based assessment using the TRIADS™ framework, delivering personalized insights and protocols for all U.S. patients and white-label partners.

Canadian Innovation, American Execution: Toronto-based R&D powering a fully localized U.S. healthcare experience.

U.S. patients can begin at stealth.health – complete intake, consult with a physician, and receive treatment as soon as the next day. Healthcare organizations interested in the white-label platform can inquire at usestealth.health.

Social Media

@stealthhealth.official

@themetaboliccode

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About Stealth Health

Stealth Health is Canada's leading telemedicine platform for longevity and precision wellness, now fully operational in the United States. Through its direct-to-patient telemedicine service and enterprise white-label platform, Stealth Health delivers personalized, science-backed longevity care – end-to-end, same-day – across North America. Built for Better. stealth.health | usestealth.health

SOURCE Stealth Health

Media Contacts Stealth Health | [email protected] Metabolic Code | [email protected]