STEALTH HEALTH LAUNCHES IN CANADA, DELIVERING END-TO-END LONGEVITY CARE WITH SAME-DAY FREE DELIVERY NATIONWIDE

Built for Better: Pioneering Telemedicine Clinic Offers Unique Canadian Products and Personalized Treatments for Optimal Health and Longevity

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Stealth Health, Canada's premier telemedicine clinic, today announced its official nationwide launch, empowering Canadians with seamless access to cutting-edge medication treatments and a comprehensive focus on longevity. Built for Better, Stealth Health stands out with its end-to-end longevity solutions, national coverage, same-day free delivery, 100% Canadian expertise, and exclusive unique products designed to transform wellness from reactive care to proactive, lifelong vitality.

Hosted on stealth.health , the platform connects patients with licensed Canadian doctors for personalized consultations, prescriptions, and ongoing monitoring – all from the comfort of home. Whether optimizing hormone balance, boosting energy and focus, or tackling wellness goals like weight management, hair restoration, or performance enhancement, Stealth Health delivers discreet, PHIPA-compliant care tailored to individual needs.

"Our mission is simple: Built for Better health for every Canadian," said Dr Khalid Tahir the Founder & CMO of Stealth Health. "In a world of fragmented healthcare, we're bridging the gap with end-to-end longevity programs that go beyond prescriptions – from initial assessment and custom treatments to continuous tracking and exclusive products you won't find anywhere else. With same-day free delivery across the country, powered by our Canadian pharmacies, we're making elite care accessible, immediate, and truly national."

STEALTH HEALTH – END-TO-END LONGEVITY SOLUTIONS

Stealth Health redefines longevity care with a holistic, physician-guided approach:

Personalized consultations via secure telemedicine with Canadian specialists.

via secure telemedicine with Canadian specialists. Custom prescriptions including hormone therapies (e.g., testosterone optimization), performance enhancers, and wellness supplements.

including hormone therapies (e.g., testosterone optimization), performance enhancers, and wellness supplements. Ongoing monitoring with progress tracking, adjustments, and virtual follow-ups.

with progress tracking, adjustments, and virtual follow-ups. Exclusive unique products formulated in Canada for superior efficacy in areas like anti-aging, recovery, and peak performance.

NATIONWIDE ACCESS WITH SAME-DAY FREE DELIVERY

Available coast-to-coast, Stealth Health ensures no-wait care:

Consultations approved in hours.

Same-day free delivery from partnered Canadian pharmacies – discreet packaging, zero shipping costs.

from partnered Canadian pharmacies – discreet packaging, zero shipping costs. Pay only after approval – no upfront fees.

100% CANADIAN: DOCTORS, PHARMACIES, AND INNOVATION

Proudly built by Canadians for Canadians:

Licensed physicians across provinces.

PHIPA-compliant platform for ultimate privacy.

Sourced and manufactured products supporting local excellence.

Patients can get started today at stealth.health – select a treatment, complete a quick intake, and unlock better health in as little as one day.

Stealth Health is committed to hiring Canadian healthcare professionals and prioritizing patient privacy and outcomes.

Stealth Health gratefully acknowledges the support of our Canadian pharmacy and technology partners that enable our nationwide mission.

About Stealth Health

Stealth Health is Canada's leading telemedicine clinic at the intersection of convenience, innovation, and longevity. Built for Better, we provide nationwide access to personalized medications, end-to-end wellness programs, and unique Canadian products – all with same-day free delivery. Co-founded by visionary healthcare entrepreneurs, Stealth Health is dedicated to empowering Canadians to live stronger, longer lives. Established in 2025 and headquartered in Toronto, we operate as a proudly Canadian division focused on dismantling barriers to elite care. stealth.health | Instagram: @ stealthhealth.canada

