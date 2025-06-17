Recognition Highlights Company's Role in Regional Growth and Global Supply Chains

HANOI, Vietnam, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Stavian Chemical, a leading global chemical distributor and manufacturer, a flagship subsidiary of Stavian Group, has been officially ranked #219 in 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, in Fortune's prestigious annual ranking of the region's largest companies by revenue.

Now in its second year, the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list ranks companies across seven countries—Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia—based on their 2024 fiscal year revenues. Stavian Chemical's inclusion reflects its strong financial performance and continued global expansion, following its recent ranking as the #15 largest chemical distributor worldwide by ICIS in 2025.

In 2024, Stavian Chemical reported revenue of US$1.33 billion, reinforcing its position as one of Vietnam's most dynamic and globally competitive industrial enterprises.

"Being named to the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a proud milestone that reflects our strategic vision and long-term commitment to sustainable growth," said Mr. Dinh Duc Thang (Tony Dinh), Founder, Chairman & CEO of Stavian Chemical. "At Stavian Chemical, we are not only expanding our global footprint but also investing in innovation, green technologies, and circular economy practices to ensure we create lasting value for our partners, communities, and the planet."

According to Fortune, companies on the 2025 list collectively generated $1.82 trillion in revenue, with the minimum revenue threshold for inclusion being $349.4 million, underscoring the scale and competitiveness of the list. The energy sector led the rankings, while chemicals—Stavian Chemical's core industry—accounted for over $29 billion in total revenue.

The list reflects Southeast Asia's growing role in global supply chains, especially amid shifting trade dynamics and increased manufacturing investment. With over 6.3 million people employed by companies on the list, the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 offers a comprehensive snapshot of the region's economic dynamism and evolving corporate landscape.

The details of Stavian Chemical's ranking can be viewed at https://fortune.com/company/stavian-chemical/

About Stavian Chemical

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Stavian Chemical is the flagship subsidiary of Stavian Group, a multinational corporation operating across technology, industry, and international trade. As a global leader in chemical distribution and a top-tier manufacturer of packaging, Stavian Chemical delivers a comprehensive "One-Stop Shop" solution, seamlessly connecting clients through its international network of offices and warehouses. With a proven track record of excellence and numerous industry accolades, Stavian Chemical remains at the forefront of innovation, committed to providing integrated, end-to-end services to partners across both regional and global markets.

For more information on Stavian Chemical, please visit: https://stavianchem.com/

SOURCE Stavian Chemical

For media inquiries, please contact: Hoai Do, [email protected]