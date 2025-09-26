OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Consistent with the interim stay order of the Supreme Court of Canada issued on September 24, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is maintaining its presence in Edgewood, British Columbia and has custody of the ostriches on the farm.

Current status of the Agency's presence on the farm

The CFIA will continue to provide appropriate feed and water to the ostriches under CFIA veterinary oversight. The CFIA will be using feed provided by the ostrich farm's regular supplier once it is delivered.

The CFIA has completed an initial count of the ostriches and determined that there are between 300 and 330 on the premises. There will be ongoing efforts to determine a more precise number. The CFIA also identified an ostrich with compromised health on the premises. The CFIA is consulting the owners about any pre-existing treatment plans that they have with their private veterinarian.

As the farm remains under CFIA control, individuals at the farm should continue to be aware of subsection 35(1) of the Health of Animals Act which makes it an offence to obstructor hinder an analyst, inspector or officer who is performing duties or functions under this Act or the regulations.

There are potential animal and human health risks associated with the ongoing delay in implementing disease-response measures at Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) including destruction of the infected and exposed ostriches and decontamination of the infected and exposed environment.

Evolving science underscores urgency of action

Following the confirmation of the presence of H5N1 in the herd of ostriches from Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (NCFAD) laboratory in Winnipeg isolated the virus and complete whole genome sequencing.

Additional laboratory analysis of the original samples has determined that current HPAI infection in these ostriches is a novel reassortment not seen elsewhere in Canada. This assortment includes the D1.3 genotype, which has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio.

Laboratory analysis also found this novel reassortment event has enhanced the pathogenicity of this particular H5N1 genotype. Even minimal quantities of the virus could be lethal, with a rapid time to death of 4-5 days in mice exposed to even low doses. By comparison, the B3.13 genotype (originating from a USA dairy cow) resulted in mortality within 3-6 days, but only at substantially higher doses.

Genomic epidemiology analyses traced the spread of genotype D1.3. and demonstrated that the samples collected at the UOF are direct genetic ancestors of those collected in Ohio and Missouri in late 2024. The analysis therefore showed strong statistical support for inferred migration of genotype D1.3 viruses from the UOF to both Ohio and Missouri.

The CFIA's stamping out policy aims to protect human health, animal health, and international trade access

Canada's animal health status is an essential element of agricultural exports and the national economy. Our stamping out policy for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) plays a critical role in animal disease control and preparedness. Under the stamping out policy, all of the birds on infected and exposed premises are depopulated. There is no post detection testing of exposed birds to exclude individual birds to exclude them from depopulation.

The application of the stamping out policy for this farm has been upheld by the Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal and is supported by scientific evidence.

Our disease response aims to protect both public and animal health, as well as minimize impacts on the $6.8 billion domestic poultry industry, and the Canadian economy. This supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access for $1.75 billion in exports.

