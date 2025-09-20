Statement on Trip to India

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor, Nathalie G. Drouin, issued the following statement:

"Thursday in India, I met with Mr. Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor. We discussed our respective security concerns and committed to non-interference including refraining from transnational repression. We also agreed on the importance of reciprocal exchange of information and mutual responsiveness.

This meeting followed constructive discussions held between Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Modi at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, during Canada's G7 presidency year. With these talks, and the recent exchange of high commissioners between Canada and India to renew the diplomatic relationship, we are advancing a relationship based on mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

SOURCE Privy Council Office

For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]