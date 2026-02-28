OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Today we mark 35 years since the end of the Gulf War, a mission that saw more than 4,000 Canadians serve in the Middle East following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. This was a pivotal chapter in our history, marking the first time Canadian women served in combat roles.

"As we reflect on this historic anniversary, we remember not only the courage of Canadian service members, but also the spirit of cooperation that defined the mission. The conflict brought together an international coalition of military forces from more than 30 nations. From the deserts of Saudi Arabia to the waters of the Persian Gulf to the skies above, Canadian soldiers, sailors and aviators stood shoulder to shoulder with allies to restore Kuwait's sovereignty, enforce United Nations resolutions, and support one another through every dangerous aspect of the mission.

"When the American guided missile cruiser United States Ship Princeton was damaged by Iraqi mines off the Kuwaiti coast, it was Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Athabaskan that came to the American ship's aid. The daring rescue reminds us that in times of crisis, Canada has always been a steady, principled and reliable ally.

"While Canada suffered no loss of life in this conflict not all troops returned from the mission unscathed. Many Persian Gulf Veterans still live with visible and invisible wounds linked to their service. Gulf War Illness is now recognized as a condition for disability benefit applications. This reflects an understanding that the care we offer to our Veterans must keep evolving, even decades after a conflict has ended.

"All Canadians who served in the Middle East deserve our full support, respect and recognition. On this 35th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War, we honour and thank them for upholding Canada's longstanding commitment to collective security and cooperation with our allies."

