KANANASKIS, AB, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada, and Ruby Sahota, the Honourable Secretary of State for Combatting Crime today issued the following statement:

"Making communities safer is a top priority for our government. We promised Canadians we would act decisively, and we are delivering. This requires determined efforts from all governments to ensure the justice system is accessible, responsive and able to address evolving community safety concerns.

"This week, we met with our provincial and territorial counterparts--the Attorneys General and ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety--to discuss these shared priorities, including plans to strengthen the criminal law's responses to repeat and violent offending through changes to bail and sentencing reforms.

"We first welcomed a dialogue with representatives from the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapirisat Kanatami, and Métis National Council. Together, we explored Indigenous rights and priorities, including those related to justice and public safety. We also discussed the future of Indigenous policing and the importance of culturally grounded approaches to community safety. We value their perspectives and insights, and look forward to continued conversations on these shared priorities.

"With our provincial and territorial counterparts, we talked about urgent issues that have an impact on every part of the criminal justice system, and the need for a collaborative approach. Top of mind around the FPT table is the need to strengthen our bail and sentencing laws. Our government has committed to taking action to improve community safety and restore balance in our justice system. As Prime Minister Mark Carney has already mentioned, we intend to introduce legislation shortly with proposed measures to make it more difficult to get bail for repeat violent offenders, and those charged with certain serious crimes. We will continue working with provinces and territories to ensure that the justice system protects all people in Canada.

"We also discussed investments in our front lines, because we need to put actions behind our words. We've listened to Canadians across the country, and the message is clear: They want more visible law enforcement in their communities, more officers who can take guns off our streets and be there when we call on them. That's why, today, we are fulfilling our commitment to hire 1,000 new RCMP officers across the country. In the coming days, we will be making further announcements about measures that will put more boots on the ground and keep Canadians safe.

"Finally, we talked about long-term crime prevention, which requires more than reforming our laws and hiring more police officers. We must address systemic issues by investing in areas like mental health supports, addictions treatment, affordable housing (through Build Canada Homes), and programs for youth at risk. By addressing the root causes of crime, we can help break cycles of violence and create safer, healthier communities for all people of Canada.

"We thank our provincial and territorial partners, as well as our Indigenous partners, for meeting with us on these important issues. We will continue to work together on measures that will help us build safer, healthier communities, now and in the future.

"Canadians should be assured of one thing: we are moving quickly, we are keeping our promises, and we are doing everything we can to make their communities safer."

