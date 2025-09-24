OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Mandy Gull-Masty, issued the following statement today:

"The introduction of Bill S-2, An Act to amend the Indian Act (new registration entitlements), represents a critical step toward addressing long-standing inequities under the registration provisions of the Indian Act that have deeply affected First Nations individuals and families. For decades, thousands lost entitlement to registration and membership in their home communities as a result of these injustices.

If adopted, this Bill would restore entitlement to individuals and their descendants which was lost through enfranchisement—often involuntarily. It would also recognize the right to membership in natal communities, remove outdated and offensive language from the Act and give individuals the choice to voluntarily deregister from the Indian Register.

Bill S-2 responds to litigation before the British Columbia Supreme Court challenging inequality under section 15 of the Charter. Specifically, it addresses the Nicholas litigation, which contest ongoing inequities in the Indian Act related to enfranchisement. In August 2025, the Court granted Parliament an extension until April 2026 to pass the legislation so reforms can advance in an inclusive and thoughtful manner across the country.

These amendments are expected to allow 3,500 people to register under the Indian Act and to address long-standing inequities.

We will continue to work closely with First Nations partners to develop legislative reform options that address the second-generation cut-off and section 10 voting thresholds.

This work will be informed by First Nation partners during the Collaborative Process on the Second-Generation Cut-off and Section 10 Voting Thresholds. We look forward to working with interested First Nations and receiving their proposed solutions to these issues in the months ahead. More information can be found at www.canada.ca/second-generation-cut-off.

We recognize the profound and lasting impacts that the remaining inequities in the Indian Act continue to have on First Nations Peoples, their families, and their communities. That is why we are taking urgent action to support First Nations on the path to self-determination. Bill S-2, as well as all other amendments to the Indian Act, represents an important milestone on that journey — and we are determined to see it through."

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For more information, media may contact: Liv i McElrea, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]