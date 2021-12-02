OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General (OSGG) confirms that there was an unauthorized access to its internal network. The OSGG is working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security on the investigation and took immediate action to strengthen its network.

While the nature and the scope of the breach are still under investigation, the OSGG is continuing its work with experts and pursuing further network improvements as needed. In addition, the OSGG has been in communication with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in response to this incident.

If you have either questions or concerns, please contact the Office at [email protected].

Ensuring the protection of personal information of all who work and interact with the OSGG is a priority for the Office.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

