OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers are facing ongoing challenges amidst market uncertainty, trade barriers, and an evolving environmental landscape. Innovative and collaborative efforts by all levels of government are needed to support the domestic agriculture industry especially during this period of uncertainty. Our governments' shared commitment of supporting Canadian farmers, our economy, and food security led us to work together to address a compounding threat.

Today, to address multi-million dollars worth of damage from the recent Richardson Ground Squirrel (RGS) infestation, the Government of Canada is authorizing a time-limited and controlled emergency registration of Strychnine.

Last week, Alberta and Saskatchewan submitted a revised, joint emergency-use request to Health Canada. Our governments worked closely leading up to this submission which contains additional restrictions and mitigations measures to lower the environmental risk to an acceptable level.

These measures, amongst others, include a reduced geographical scope and revised product stewardship program. The additional risk mitigation measures are significant and are expected to reduce environmental risks and support prairie farmers for the upcoming growing season.

Under the Pest Control Products Act, the Government of Canada is authorizing an Emergency Registration to Alberta and Saskatchewan to register strychnine until November 2027.

The temporary use of strychnine will help Alberta and Saskatchewan address multi-million dollars worth of damage from the recent spike in RGS population, which have become a serious pest threatening a variety of crops. The prairies have been experiencing abnormally dry conditions, which affects the sustainability and quality of farmlands and allowed the population of these gophers to increase significantly.

To support the Canadian economy and agricultural sector, we need a Team Canada effort as we steer the country toward a better path forward.

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, P.C., M.P.

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, P.C., M.P.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan producers have been clear about the challenges they face in managing gophers with the limited tools currently available. We're pleased to see the emergency use request granted as a practical opportunity for producers to demonstrate how strychnine can help protect their crops and pastures from continued damage."

David Marit

Saskatchewan's Minister of Agriculture

"This decision means that many prairie farmers will have another tool back in their toolbox for gopher control. Alberta's producers have faced significant challenges managing Richardson's Ground Squirrels, and the loss of this control method was difficult and costly for many in the ag sector. I'm confident that, with this effective tool back in the hands of our producers, they will be able to better manage their operations and reduce excessive crop and grassland losses due to the overpopulation of RGS throughout the Prairies."

RJ Sigurdson

Alberta's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, [email protected]; Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]