OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement regarding Canada's intervention before the Supreme Court of Canada:

"As Attorney General of Canada, I have filed a factum with the Supreme Court of Canada outlining Canada's position on constitutional issues raised by the use of the notwithstanding clause.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is a pillar of our democracy and a reflection of our shared values. It guarantees fundamental freedoms, including freedom of thought, belief, expression, religion, and association. It also guarantees equality before the law, and the right to life, liberty and security of the person. The Charter protects these rights for everyone in Canada, and they are at the heart of our democratic society.

This case is about more than the immediate issues before the Court. The Supreme Court's decision will shape how both federal and provincial governments may use the notwithstanding clause for years to come.

As the Court considers this case, Canadians can count on the Government of Canada to defend their constitution, respect their rights and freedoms, and to stand up for the Charter that protects them."

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on X (formely Twitter), Facebook , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

on X (formely Twitter), , and . Follow Minister Fraser on X (formerly Twitter): @MinJusticeEn .

. Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit justice.gc.ca.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]