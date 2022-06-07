Statement from Minister Duclos on World Food Safety Day 2022

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Government of Canada

The Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, has issued the following statement:

"Today I invite all Canadians to join me in recognizing World Food Safety Day 2022. This year's theme 'Safer food, better health' serves as a reminder that we all have a role to play in keeping food safe. After all, food safety is everyone's business, from production to harvest, processing to storage and distribution, and finally to preparation in our kitchens.

Safe food is essential to human health and well-being. I am proud to say that in Canada we continue to work together for a stronger food system. Under the Government of Canada's first-ever Food Policy for Canada, we are investing to improve access to food; combat significant challenges in accessing healthy food in Canada's North; increase consumer pride and confidence in our farmers; reduce food waste; and tackle food fraud.

Together we can prioritize food safety throughout the whole supply chain, from farm to fork. There are many ways in which you can take this cause to heart:

Help protect yourself and your family by staying informed about the latest food recalls and allergy alerts. Subscribe to receive email notifications at recalls.canada.ca.

Check out the latest food safety testing reports from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to get the results from tens of thousands of tests completed each year to detect food safety risks, and verify that industry is meeting federal food safety requirements.

Take a look at some of the exciting job opportunities in the agriculture and agri-food sector by checking out Step up to the plate – Help feed Canadians.

Keep food safety in mind by taking a look at some tips for cleaning, separating, cooking and chilling food.

Make it a family affair by teaching your kids and modeling safe cooking habits with this video.

Only when we work together can we achieve safer food for better health. Let's draw attention and inspire action today to help prevent, detect, and manage food safety risks, which will contribute to Canada's food security, human health, economic prosperity, market access, tourism, and sustainable development."

Related links:

Stay connected

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Twitter: @InspectionCan

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Instagram: cfia_canada

Health Canada

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: HealthyCdns

LinkedIn: Health Canada

Instagram: healthycdns

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media RelationsHealth Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]