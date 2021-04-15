Statement from Minister Champagne regarding the CRTC Wireless Framework decision

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's telecommunications service providers and their front-line workers have been doing their part and providing essential services to keep Canadians connected. Now more than ever, Canadians are relying on telecommunications services for work, school, finances and health care—making access to high-quality and affordable services essential.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced the importance of connectivity for Canadians. Canadians are concerned about the cost of their Internet and cellphone plans and are looking for lower-cost options and innovative services. We recognize that competition is the best way to bring down prices of telecommunications services, including cellphone plans.

"In June 2019, the Government of Canada directed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to consider how it can promote competition, affordability, consumer interests and innovation in all of its decisions and to demonstrate to Canadians that it has done so.

"Further, since March 2020, the government has been reporting quarterly on the progress achieved towards the 25% reduction over two years in wireless service prices on 2 GB to 6 GB data plans. The government has been clear that if these options are not offered to Canadians by then, we will look at other regulatory tools to further increase competition in the marketplace and help reduce prices.

"The government has taken note of the CRTC's decision today and thanks them for their continued important work during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be reviewing the decision and its implications to ensure they align with the government's goals of promoting competition, affordability, consumer interests and innovation."

