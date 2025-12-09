LAVAL, QC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - We are heartbroken to share that a resident of Villagia de L'Île Paton died tragically during the early morning hours of December 8, 2025. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.

The safety and security of our residents are at the very heart of our priorities. We are currently conducting our own internal investigation into this tragic event and are also cooperating with the Laval Police Service as part of the ongoing police and forensic investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time," said Michel Savoie, Regional Director of Operations. "We are taking every step possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and team members."

