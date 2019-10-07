Statement for National Newspaper week Oct 6-12th
OTTAWA, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of CBC/Radio-Canada we would like to take this opportunity during National Newspaper Week to salute our media colleagues working in newspapers large and small all across this country. The work they do is vital to communities and to democracy. All news organizations are facing tremendous challenges in the digital environment, but the work done in support of great journalism has never been so important to Canadians. We encourage everyone to support a Canadian newspaper in their community. A strong democracy depends on a strong, diverse media. #NewspapersMatter
Michael Goldbloom, Chair of CBC/Radio-Canada, Board of Directors
Catherine Tait, President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada
Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President, CBC
Michel Bissonnette, Executive Vice-President, Radio-Canada
