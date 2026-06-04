News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Jun 04, 2026, 15:18 ET
DONNACONA, QC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 3, 2026, Tarek Baydoun, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody following injuries sustained during an altercation involving other inmates.
At the time of death, the inmate was 30 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on April 14, 2025.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Donnacona Institution
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SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]
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