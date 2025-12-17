News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Dec 17, 2025, 16:12 ET
SAINTE-ANNE DES PLAINES, QC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 16, 2025, Roger Murray, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 79 years old and had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 3 months and 2 days since February 26, 2024.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.
