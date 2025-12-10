SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 5, 2025, Tyler Hunter, an inmate at the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 33 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on July 10, 2014.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

C SC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody Regional Reception Centre

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]