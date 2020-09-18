Statement - Canada-US extend temporary non-essential travel restriction

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the temporary restriction of all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border until October 21, 2020.

The Government of Canada's top priority remains the health and safety of Canadians, and this extension will continue to protect people on both sides of the border while ensuring the flow of essential goods and services between our two countries.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Mary-Liz Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]

