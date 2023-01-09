OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next Premier of the Yukon:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Ranj Pillai on being selected as leader of the Yukon Liberal Party and the Yukon's next Premier.

"I look forward to working with incoming Premier Pillai to continue to build healthy and resilient communities in the Yukon and a better future for all Canadians.

"Together, we will work to advance key priorities for people in the territory and across the country. This includes making life more affordable, building an economy that works for everyone in the Yukon, moving forward on the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, taking ambitious action in the fight against climate change, expanding access to child care for Yukon families, and improving access to safe, affordable housing and quality health care.

"I thank outgoing Premier Sandy Silver for his more than 11 years of service in territorial politics, including his leadership as Premier over the past six years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]