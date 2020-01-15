Statement by the Prime Minister on Thai Pongal

OTTAWA, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thai Pongal:

"This week, the Tamil community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Thai Pongal.

"The festival marks the end of the harvest and the start of the new year. During this time of celebration and community, family and friends share Pongal, a sweet rice pudding, and show their gratitude for the year's bountiful harvest.

"In Canada, January also marks Tamil Heritage Month, an opportunity to recognize the many important contributions of Tamil Canadians, who help make this a more prosperous, open, and inclusive country.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish a joyful festival to everyone celebrating."

