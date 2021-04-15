Statement by the Prime Minister on Israel Independence Day

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel Independence Day:

"Today we join Israelis, Jewish communities, and others in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel.

"For over 70 years, Canada and Israel have been close friends, steadfast allies, and partners in many international organizations. Our personal ties and common values unite us, including our commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

"Canada is proud to stand with Israel. We will continue to oppose efforts to isolate Israel internationally and to condemn BDS and any movement that attacks our Israeli friends, Jewish Canadians, and the values we share. On this important day, Canada reiterates its commitment to lasting peace for all people in the Middle East.

"We also reaffirm our promise to fight antisemitism and hate wherever and whenever they occur, including through our support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism, which we adopted as part of our Anti-Racism Strategy.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating this historic day a Yom Ha'atzmaut Sameach."

