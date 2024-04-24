OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, also known as Medz Yeghern:

"Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to mark Armenian Genocide Memorial Day. We reflect on this dark chapter in history, honour the victims who lost their lives, and reflect on the trauma that so many still endure.

"Twenty years ago, the Government of Canada joined members of the international community in officially recognizing the historic and tragic reality of the Armenian Genocide. This recognition carries a deep significance for many Canadians, and especially Armenian-Canadians. Together, we will ensure the stories of those affected are never forgotten.

"In Canada, April marks Genocide, Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month, which reminds us of the consequences of indifference. We must remember and honour the memories of the victims lost to the Armenian Genocide. We must stand up against hate and stand for diversity, inclusion, and human rights – it is our shared, collective responsibility.

"Armenian Genocide Memorial Day is a time for reflection and remembrance. As we observe this solemn day, I encourage all Canadians to learn about the events that led to this senseless loss of humanity. Let's build a society where everyone feels safe from discrimination and violence."

