Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the death of Alex Trebek

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Alex Trebek:



"Today, we lost a proud Canadian and beloved TV star who was a familiar face to millions of people across North America and around the world.

"For many of us, Alex Trebek was a daily part of our lives. As the host of Jeopardy! for almost four decades, he hosted more episodes of a single television game show than anyone else in history. We looked forward to his quick wit and wry jokes – and the questions about Canada he'd sneak into the show.

"Alex never hesitated to promote Canada on prime time TV, and to take the opportunity to stump even the brightest contestants with questions about Canadian culture, history, and geography.

"We will also never forget the night Alex showed up without his trademark moustache. For every memorable moment on the show, millions more were made in living rooms around the world, as friends and families huddled around the TV, shouting at the screen, looking for the Daily Double.

"Alex was honoured with awards throughout his career, from Daytime Emmys and a Canadian Academy Icon Award to stars on Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also named an Officer of the Order of Canada for his dedication to educational, environmental, and humanitarian causes. Alex also served as Honorary President of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Alex's family, friends, and his many, many fans."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

