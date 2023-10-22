OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking nine years since the attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill:

"Nine years ago today, a terrorist attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, claimed one life and injured several others, inflicting a deep wound on our country, on all Canadians, and on the values we hold dear.

"On this day, I join Canadians across the country in honouring Corporal Nathan Cirillo, a sentry guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, who was killed two days earlier in a separate attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. We remember them as brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces who devoted themselves to their country, and we offer our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and colleagues.

"On this sombre anniversary, we also pay tribute to the first responders who risked their lives to respond to these attacks and help keep Canadians safe, as well as the bystanders who acted quickly and selflessly in the face of danger to help the victims.

"There is no place for hate or violence in Canada, and the attacks that took place nine years ago are a stark reminder that Canadians only grow closer and more united when responding to tragedy. Together, let us continue to counter hate by promoting the values of freedom, peace, and inclusion that make our country stronger.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage Canadians to take a moment today to mourn the two brave soldiers we lost and to thank our brave service members, who dedicate each day to making Canada the country we know and love."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]