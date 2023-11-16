OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to congratulate Pedro Sánchez on his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Pedro Sánchez on his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain.

"Canada and Spain are close partners and friends, with a history of strong co-operation and warm ties between our peoples. Our relationship is based on shared interests and values, including protecting human rights and democracy and a commitment to making life better for people.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Sánchez on a range of common priorities – from taking ambitious climate action to advancing gender equality. Together, we will continue building on our robust economic ties through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is creating new opportunities and good middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Canada and Spain will continue to be strong partners as we work together to grow our economies and bring inclusive, sustainable, and long-lasting growth for our people."

