Statement by the Government of Canada on the notice of settlement approval regarding the Sweet v HMK Class-Action

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- On May 5, 2026, the Federal Court approved the settlement in the Sweet class action concerning alleged privacy breaches of Government of Canada Online Accounts, including CRA's "My Account" and "Represent-a-Client" accounts, My Service Canada accounts, and other accounts accessed using GCKey.

This settlement has been found to be fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the class members. It represents a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of wrongdoing.

All persons whose personal or financial information in their Government of Canada Online Account was disclosed to a third party without authorization between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 may be entitled to compensation.

Information regarding the settlement approval, compensation, and other details are available on Canada.ca.

Further questions can be directed to the Class Counsel at [email protected].

Claims can be submitted online at www.breachsettlementcanada.kpmg.ca from August 4, 2026 to February 3, 2027.

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]