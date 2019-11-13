Statement by National Bank

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Certain media outlets reported today on the possible candidates to succeed the outgoing head of Quebec's Caisse de dépôt et placement. In relation to those reports, National Bank's President and CEO, Louis Vachon, makes the following statement:

"My responsibility is to oversee the operations of National Bank and that will remain my only priority in the coming years."

