OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"On Firefighters' National Memorial Day, let us take time to commemorate the firefighters who courageously serve our country. These brave individuals have committed to protect our communities from fire and other emergencies, and put their lives on the line for us.

Flags will be at half-mast to remember the firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their selfless dedication is a powerful reminder of the risks firefighters take to protect others, and we honour their legacy with deep respect. Today, the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation held their annual memorial ceremony to honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to provide support to their loved ones.

We also support families of firefighters‎ and other first responders who have lost a loved one as a direct result of their duties through the Memorial Grant Program for First Responders. The program provides a one-time lump sum, federal tax-free direct maximum payment of $300,000 to the eligible beneficiaries of first responders (including volunteers, auxiliary members and reservists) who died as a result of their duties. The selflessness and sacrifice of first responders commands the respect of all people in Canada, and their families deserve to be treated with the greatest compassion and support.

In 2025, many communities across Canada have faced, or continue to face, another challenging wildfires season. As climate change intensifies, wildfires are becoming more frequent. In the face of these growing challenges, I want to also take a moment to recognize the incredible efforts of our volunteer and international firefighters. People in Canada deeply appreciate your service on the front lines, which is vital in the fight to contain the fires.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I, along with millions of people in Canada, are sincerely grateful for the outstanding efforts and dedication shown by our firefighters."

