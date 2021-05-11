OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, released the following statement on the filing of an amicus curiae brief regarding the Line 5 pipeline in United States federal court:

"Energy security, economic prosperity and supporting energy workers are top priorities for the Government of Canada.

"Line 5 is essential to our energy security. The Government of Canada has continuously advocated for and raised the importance of Line 5. We've worked in close collaboration with provinces, industry and labour and have raised Line 5 directly with the U.S. Administration. It has been — and continues to be — a Team Canada approach. Line 5 does not just affect one province or one region — it supports our entire country.

"Today, Canada filed an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. This brief supports the continued mediation between Enbridge and the State of Michigan, underlines that Line 5 is a critical energy and economic link between Canada and the United States, and conveys Canada's belief that the U.S. federal court is the proper jurisdiction to hear the case between Michigan and Enbridge.

"Line 5 is a vital piece of infrastructure for Canada and the United States and has safely operated at the Straits of Mackinac for 68 years. It remains the safest, most efficient way to transport fuel to refineries and markets and is a reliable source of energy for Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec. This pipeline is as important to Canada as it is to the U.S. It heats both Canadian and American homes. It supports both Canadian and American jobs.

"Under the federal court's order, Enbridge and Michigan have entered into a mediation process and are meeting regularly. We remain confident this will lead to a solution. In filing this amicus brief, we worked with the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. We are continuing to work together to defend Line 5, leaving no stone unturned in defending Canada's energy security and the workers who built this country."

